Outspoken General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to the dethronement and subsequent detention of former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.Suleman said though the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has the powers to depose Sanusi, but has "no right to detain" the former Emir.Recall that the Ganduje-led state government had deposed Sanusi as Emir of Kano for what it termed disrespect of authorities.Following his dethronement, Kano government had named one of the sons of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Fulani Emir of the state.Sanusi, the former Central Bank Governor was banished from Kano to a town in Nasarawa State.Reacting, Apostle Suleman in a tweet, insisted that disrespecting a governor was not a criminal offence.He wrote: "I can understand the dethronement of the former emir of kano."What I don't understand is the detention, over what? A governor has right to depose a traditional ruler but has no right to detain anyone who has not committed an offence. Disrespecting a governor is not a criminal offence."