



Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, has declared a one-day fasting and prayer to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.





Speaking on Sunday during the inauguration of the fund-raising committee on the disease, the governor asked residents to observe the fast on Monday.





According to him, prayer is the best fire against the COVID-19 and the government will put more measures in place to ensure the safety of the citizens.





“As Nigeria recorded over 90 cases of coronavirus, Kano is yet to record a single case, hence the need for the government to be up and doing to contain the outbreak of the deadly disease,” Ganduje said.





“I call on Kano people to observe fast tomorrow, (Monday) 30th March, and 5th Sha’aban and pray hard against the outbreak of coronavirus in our dear state.





“I also call on people to intensify prayers because prayer is the best fire for this disease. While we are putting effort into taking preventive and curative measures against the coronavirus pandemic, there are some groups of people who cannot earn a living, who must go out to fend for their families.





“There are those who are economically weak and must be affected during this trying moment. That is why we decided to form a committee to raise money in order to help them cushion the effects.”





Ganduje also asked retired health workers in Kano to help the state fight the virus.





On Sunday, Aliko Dangote, billionaire businessman, had announced donation of600-bed isolation centre to the state.



