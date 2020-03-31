President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Covid-19 Quarantine Regulations 2020 to enforce measures to check the spread of the disease in the country on Monday.





Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, said Buhari signed the regulations “in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf”.





He said the regulations, effective March 30, 2020, “also gave legal backing to the various measures outlined in the President’s National Broadcast on March 29, 2020, such as Restriction/Cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State and others toward containing the spread of the pandemic in the country”.





He said the quarantine act empowers the president to restrict movement when a “dangerous disease” breaks out in the country.

On Sunday, the president ordered a lockdown of the federal capital territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun. The order kicked in on Monday in the FCT and Lagos, but will take effect in Ogun on Friday.





Here is the full text of the regulations.















