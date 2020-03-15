



Read the full list of winners below:

Thorn - Bola 'Enigma' Akanbi - Winner

Pascal Tokodi - Disconnect - Winner

Gloria Sarfo - The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later- Winner

Living In Bondage - John Demps - Winner

God Calling - Cardoso - Winner

Ratnik - Dimeji Ajibola - Winner

God Calling - Lilian Omozele Paul - Winner

Chibunna "Funny Bone" Stanley - Smash - Winner

Funke Akindele - Moms At War - Winner

Timini Egbuson - Elevator Baby - Winner

Toyin Abraham - Elevator Baby - Winner





Nicole Asinugo and CJ Obasi - Living In Bondage- Winner

Skin - Beverly Naya- Winner





Raveet Sippy Chadh - Subira - Winner





Yewande Famakin - Alubarika - Winner

Tuntube - Muhammad T. Finisher - Winner

Nne - Victor Iyke - Winner

Dalitso - Abraham Kabwe - Winner

Plan B - Sarah Hassan - Winner

Living In Bondage - Steve Gukas

Truth - Anis Halloway -Winner

Seven - Tosin Igho and Bryan Dike - Winner





Ratnik - Dimeji Ajibola, Iwaotan Olusola Roberts - Winner

Living In Bondage - Larry Gaga & Flavour - Tene - Winner

Promises – East Africa - Winner

Living In Bondage - Steve Gukas, Ramsey Nouah - Winner

The award show was hosted by seasoned broadcasters Amina Abdi Rabar and Ik Osakioduwa, the star-studded show had celebrities in attendance attempt to outdo themselves for the award's newest addition- the 'Best Dressed' Category.Leading the night was 'Living in Bondage' with a total of 7 wins including Best Overall movie. 'God Calling' followed closely with 2 wins. One of the biggest snubs for the night was 'King of Boys' with no wins. The industry merit award went to seasoned TV and filmmaker, Peter Igho.The Best Dressed Male and Best Dressed Female went to Mike Edwards and Mercy Eke of the just concluded Big Brother Naija season 4.