



The World Health Organisation (WHO) says there are now over 300 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Africa.





WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, stated that 27 countries have been affected.





The UN health agency relayed the information via its official Twitter account @WHOAFRO.





It noted that Government of Benin on Monday confirmed the country’s first case of coronavirus.





The world body further gave the breakdown of confirmed cases.





Algeria 48, South Africa 51, Senegal 24, Cameroon 3, Nigeria 2, Burkina Faso 7, Togo 1, DRC 3, Cote d’Ivoire 5, Ghana 2, Gabon 1,





Kenya 3, Ethiopia 4, Guinea 1, Rwanda 5, Namibia 2, E Guinea 1, Seychelles 2, CAR 1, Congo 1, Mauritania 1, Eswatini 1, Liberia 1, Egypt 110, Morocco 28, Tunisia 18, Sudan 1.





Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, has urged African nations to act now that the disease has been officially declared a global pandemic.





Moeti charged every country to scale up their emergency preparedness and response.





“Cases may still be low in Africa and we can keep it that way with robust all-of-government actions to fight the new coronavirus”, the director said.



