The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Anambra chapter has berated the incessant killings of innocent citizens in country by suspected herdsmen.It said the menace was worse than the dreaded coronavirus ravaging the entire globe, regretting that the christians were the worst hit.The Chairman of the body, Rev. John Ndubisi, who disclosed this on Saturday in Onitsha in a chat with newsmen, noted that the herdmen were bent on taking over the the entire country through violence with their cows.He however regretted the indifferent disposition of President Muhammadu Buhari to the ugly trend, insisting that condolence messages were not enough.He said: “These terrorists called herdsmen are perpetrating all sorts of attrocities against Christians by killing people, destroying farmlands, kidnapping and robbing people at gunpoint and even raping women and girls in front of their husbands and parents.“Look at how Christians are being massacred in virtually all parts of the North and President Mohammadu Buhari is not saying or doing anything in response to the killings of Christians.”The cleric pledged the commitment of the body to uphold the state in prayers, especially in the area of security of lives and property of the people of the state.He also assured that CAN in the state would join other Christians nationwide tomorrow (Sunday) to pray against the conoravirus pandemic in Nigeria.“Let me seize this opportunity to enjoin all Churches in the state to spend quality time to pray and ask God to intervene on our behalf and block coronavirus pandemic from entering into the state and from killing people in Nigeria and world over,” he stressed.