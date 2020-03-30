



The zonal command of Kaduna State Vigilante Service (KadVS) in Zaria has arrested four bridegrooms for allegedly flouting the ban on large gatherings by the government.





Bala Galadima, Zaria zonal commandant of the KadVS, disclosed this on Saturday while addressing journalists. He said the four persons were arrested within Zaria metropolis.





He also said the alleged offenders were picked up within Lowcost, Mangwaron Babayo, Magajiya, and Bakin Kasuwa settlements following the ban on large social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





According to him, the arrest had come just after the service had earlier apprehended a bride, her groom, and other guests at a marriage ceremony in the city on Wednesday, despite the lockdown.





“Four bridegrooms with few of their friends were arrested and are in our custody. They will soon be prosecuted. The arrests were effected at Tudun Wada, Layin Yan Izala and Nagoyi areas,” he said.





Governors in the northwest region, including Kaduna state, had earlier shut down schools and campuses as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.





Kaduna government had also imposed a curfew just after it had banned public gatherings involving more than 50 people.





On Saturday, Nasir el-Rufai, the state governor, had announced that he tested positive for coronavirus.