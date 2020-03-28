A video in which David Elijah, a self-acclaimed prophet of Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, Yaba, Lagos state, had vowed to visit China to destroy the coronavirus, has surfaced online and gone viral.





On February 27, Nigeria had confirmed its first case through an Italian citizen who arrived Lagos from Milan.





At about the same time, the video clip where the clergyman had claimed China’s vulnerability to the pandemic was because it lacked a prophet, had become sensational on social media platforms.





The video appeared to have been recorded before the country’s index case.

Elijah, better known as Major Prophet among his followers, had boasted that as a prophet from Nigeria, he would be visiting China to end the spread of the virus.





“I am going to China to go and deal with coronavirus. I am going prophetically to destroy coronavirus,” he had said in the video.

“Give me children there, where there’s a prophet, people will not die. I cannot be a prophet and I am in this world and China is dying





“It’s not possible. No more coronavirus, if the enemy is operating because he thinks he can destroy China maybe because China does not have a prophet, there’s a prophet from the eastern part of Nigeria, and the major prophet is on this altar and my prophecy is that coronavirus is over.





“Put your hands together for Jesus. No more coronavirus in Jesus name.”With 81 confirmed cases of the pandemic in the country so far, many Nigerians are taking to social media to call out the self-acclaimed prophet, asking “why has he been quiet?”.