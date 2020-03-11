An early morning inferno on Wednesday razed the building material market in Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.The fire which started around 4am, purportedly stemmed from a standby articulated vehicle parked inside the market.It was gathered that men of the fire service, who were immediately contacted, were still battling with the fire as at the time of filing this report.The State Fire fighter chief, Engr Martin Agbili confirmed the incident.He said: “There is Fire outbreak this early morning at Building material market Ogidi at about 0400hrs.“Our firefighters and fire trucks at Onitsha and Awka were deployed to the fire scene.“The fire outbreak emanated from a standby loaded lorry packed inside the market. The content or the goods loaded at the packed lorry is not yet known.“We are still at the fire scene. Although the fire is under control. No life lost during the incident.”