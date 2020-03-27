



Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, has accused the federal government of planning to rearrest and infect him with coronavirus.





Sowore who was the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 election was arrested and detained in August for planning a nationwide protest against the government.





In a message on Thursday, Sowore said the new move by the government follows a publication by Sahara Reporters that Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, had contracted coronavirus.





“Folks: It is important to inform you that we are facing some unusual circumstances, and the days ahead might be very tense and difficult, but we will conquer,” he wrote.

“Following the revelation by SaharaReporters that the Chief of Staff. Abba Kyari contracted coronavirus and subsequent revelations about the criminal conducts/negligence that has brought Nigeria to the nadir of this global pandemic, the Buhari regime today sent some high powered delegation to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria to help procure a judge to grant a detention order against me.





“The courts are reportedly on break due to COVID-19 pandemic. This was leaked to our lawyers a few minutes ago. They plan this time is to use the Nigerian Army for the sinister plot. The plan is to obtain a court order and then send soldiers to shoot up my residence in Abuja by claiming that I resisted arrest with armed colleagues, if I am arrested alive they would take me to an Army Barracks in Abuja to be tortured and /or infected with COVID-19. I am not raising the alarm to scare anyone, it is to inform our compatriots that we should brace for difficult days ahead.





“However, rest assured that we are in high spirits and are totally convinced that we may be turning a historic corner in the face of brutal repression. I am urging all to stand firm, unbowed and unbroken.”



