A corps member identified as Amaka Asikaogu has reportedly been found dead in an Abuja hotel, few days to the end of her service year.The deceased checked into New England Hotel in Abuja on Saturday evening with a male friend who left shortly after they were served food and drinks they ordered.According to reports, when asked about the lady he checked in with, Amaka’s male friend insisted that she is fine and alone in the room. Amaka also affirmed that she was fine when called by the hotel workers.Amaka’s corpse was however found in the room when the hotel staff who were worried that she is yet to check out the following day, forced their way in.A family friend who confirmed the incident told The Sun that the parents of the deceased sent her money after she complained that the person she was staying with asked her to leave the house.The family friend said; “It was like she was waiting for the end of the weekend before she get the accommodation before the unfortunate incident happened.”