Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Monday, signed into law, the bill for the establishment of Ekiti State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps.The bill was passed into law by the state House of Assembly on February 14.In attendance during the signing are members of House of Assembly, State Executive Council, traditional rulers, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, traditional hunters and Oodua People’s Congress among others.Fayemi, who told criminals that the “Amotekun Corps will get you wherever you hide”, said the state would no longer be safe for criminals.The governor said the occasion was “significant in our history as a state and people as we give legal backing to Amotekun in Ekiti State, an initiative that has defied all odds.“The collective quest of Ekiti-kete and indeed the Yoruba race to address the security challenges in our state and region has brought out the omoluabi in all of us.“The issue of Amotekun has reaffirmed that indeed the omoluabis are their brothers’ keepers. For the first time in this democratic dispensation, we spoke with one voice without political and religious considerations. This is a thing of joy and pride for all freeborn Ekiti-kete and indeed Yoruba, and a mark of respect for our collective heritage as a people.“You will recall that our sister States in the South-West have performed the exercise that brought us here today. We are gathered here, therefore, to further show that the wellbeing of our people is not negotiable.”