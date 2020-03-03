Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister has condemned the latest killing in Kaduna State.





Fani-Kayode said it was intrinsically evil for over 50 people to be killed without any form of outrage.





Recall that gunmen suspected to be bandits had reportedly killed about 30 people in Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas of Kaduna State at the weekend.





Villages that where affected include: Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, Gidan Musa Saidu, and Unguwar Barau.





An indigene of Giwa Local Government had said an unspecified numbers of bandits attacked the villages and killed over 30 people including men and women.

Reacting to the killings, the former Minister alleged that Fulani herdsmen were behind the attack.





In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “There is something fundamentally wrong and intrinsically evil about a society in which over 50 innocent men, women and children are butchered by Fulani herdsmen in one night and there is no sense of outrage. This happened in Kaduna state yesterday and it hardly gets a mention.”