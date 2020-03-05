Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the removal of Dr. Dakuku Peterside, as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA.





Buhari had on Wednesday reportedly appointed the current Executive Director, Administration and Finance, Bashir Jamoh, as the new DG,





Jamoh will replace Peterside, who has been the head of the maritime agency since 10th March 2016 and whose tenure ends on 10th March 2020.





Peterside will complete his time in office March 10, 2020.









Jamoh’s elevation signals the exit of Peterside, a close ally of Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi.





Although, the appointment has not been officially announced, Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter handle to accuse Buhari of appointing another Northerner into key position.





He further revealed that Jamoh is President Muhammadu Buhari’s in-law.





He said, ”Buhari has kicked out Rotimi Ameachi’s ally &southern Christian, Dakuku Peterside, &appointed yet another northern Muslim into a key position in his Govt. His name is Bashir Jamoh from Kaduna state.





”Apart from being from a northern Muslim, he is also the President’s in-law.”





”I wonder how Buhari’s useful idiots and accursed slaves from the south feel about that? Even the few crumbs that he gave them are now being taken away. Poor lost souls.”



