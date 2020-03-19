Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for placing travel restrictions on some countries, following the outbreak of Coronavirus.





Recall that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha had announced travel ban on 13 countries to limit spread of the virus.





Countries affected inlcude: China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, United States of America, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands & Switzerland.





However, Fani-Kayode also urged the Federal Government to shut down public schools and institutions over reports of the disease in some states.

In a tweet, the former Minister, who is a fierce critic of Buhari wrote: ” I commend the FG for imposing a travel ban on 13 countries as a consequence of COVID-19. With reports that more possible cases are emerging in places like Katsina they should also consider closing all public schools and public institutions until further notice.





“If we do not call it the Chinese virus, what on earth do you want us to call it? That is precisely what it is: the CHINESE virus! This is so because it came from China! All this political correctness has to stop! @realDonaldTrump was right, and he has said it as it is!”