The family of Suleiman Achimugu has confirmed the former Managing Director (MD) of Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) died of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).Abubakar Achimugu made this known in a statement on behalf of the family on Monday, said Suleiman died on Sunday.The statement reads: “Our family is deeply saddened to inform you of the sudden death of our beloved Father, Uncle, Brother and friend. Engr. Suleiman Achimugu (former Md of PPMC).“He died of COVID 19 on 22/03/2020 some days after he arrived Nigeria from the UK. He was in self isolation upon his return from the UK and personally called NCDC after experiencing some discomfort that are related to COVID 19 symptoms.“He tested positive and was promptly evacuated to the specialist hospital. He died while recieving treatment.“We implore the general public to pray upon his soul and the recovery of infected persons. Your thoughts and prayers would be appreciated.“Please maintain the public social distancing and restriction advice as we all walk through this very difficult time.“He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.May Allah SWA have mercy on him.Ameen”.