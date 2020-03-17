The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has suspended the National Aviation Conference earlier scheduled for 1st to 4th April, 2020, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.





A statement signed by General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, on Tuesday in Lagos said that the suspension was necessary to safeguard public health in view of the Coronavirus pandemic.





She said that the World Health Organisation recently declared COVID 19 a global pandemic and advised individuals and organisations to avoid clustered gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus.





The spokesperson said FAAN regretted the postponement of the National Aviation Conference, and that a new date for the conference would be announced as soon as possible.