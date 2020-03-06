 FA Cup: Man Utd to investigate abuse aimed at Lingard | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » FA Cup: Man Utd to investigate abuse aimed at Lingard

5:21 PM 0
A+ A-

Manchester United have condemned the foul-mouthed abuse aimed at Jesse Lingard after their FA Cup fifth round win on Thursday and will contact Derby County as part of a further investigation.

A video on social media showed fans subjecting Lingard to a torrent of abuse as he boarded the team bus after Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Derby at Pride Park.

The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes against Derby, but has not been part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting line-up in the league since New Year’s Day against Arsenal.


He has scored twice across all competitions this season.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top