Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi said on Tuesday that participants at the recently held Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award have been exposed to confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The AMVCA 7 was held on March 14 at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Abayomi, who stated this in a string of tweets, advised all attendees to observe strict self-isolation.
See tweets:
#COVID19 Lagos Alert🔊!— Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) March 24, 2020
I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and
are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection. pic.twitter.com/SS7lrsiSCS
Attendees at the said event are therefo advised to:— Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) March 24, 2020
1️⃣observe strict self- isolation.
2️⃣ call our #TollFree line 08000corona if they notice any of the #COVID19 related symptoms
3️⃣ Let's #TakeResponsibility by practicing #SocialDistancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.