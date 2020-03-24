 Everybody that attended AMVCA were exposed to Coronavirus - Lagos State Commissioner for Health warns | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi said on Tuesday that participants at the recently held Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award have been exposed to confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The AMVCA 7 was held on March 14 at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.



Abayomi, who stated this in a string of tweets, advised all attendees to observe strict self-isolation.

