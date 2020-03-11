



The Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general election, Peter Obi has said the removal of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano State shows Nigeria’s recklessness.





Recall that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led government on Monday dethroned Sanusi as Emir of Kano for being disrespectful to lawful authorities.





He was immediately replaced with one of the sons of late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, Aminu Ado Bayero





Reacting, Obi on Twitter said the removal of Emir Sanusi II has impacted negatively on the country as it validates other country’s fears towards Nigeria.





He wrote, ”The removal of Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as Emir of Kano has impacted more negatively on #Nigeria than on the former Emir himself. His removal portrays clearly, the recklessness of our country today.





”A few weeks ago, while speaking to investors in London, their primary concern about investing in #Nigeria was the unceasing lawlessness and insecurity. The recent reckless executive action in Kano further validates their fears.





”We must be better and act better if we seriously plan to play on the global stage.”







