



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has supervised the completion of two abandoned projects awarded to Fariq Interbiz Limited.





The projects were worth N305,000,000 and located in Wasagu and Dirin-Daji communities of Kebbi State.





The intervention followed a whistleblower's information that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources awarded the contracts to the company to construct two water supply units in the communities.





EFCC, in a statement on Thursday by its spokesman, Tony Orilade, said the contractor, having received a reasonable percentage of the total contract sum, abandoned the project uncompleted.

He noted that The Tax Fraud Section of the commission then began investigation.





“This compelled the contractor to return to site to complete both projects which include wells, piping, reservoir purchase and control houses”, the agency said.





EFCC added that one Toyota Hilux vehicle was recovered in the course of investigation.





The vehicle has been handed over to the Ministry of Water Resources for official use, being the purpose for which it was procured.



