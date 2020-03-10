Nigerian singer Eedris Abdul Kareem mocked the dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, claiming that the former emir’s fate was payback for his previous sins.According to Eedris, the former Emir championed the ”Jonathan is Corrupt” cause without providing substantial evidence or proof that the ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was indeed corrupt.On his Instagram page, he posted a photo of the dethroned Emir with an open message as a caption.He wrote; ”Dear Sanusi Lamido, a corrupt man caught stuffing dollars into his babariga removed you from office! It’s an unfortunate situation but this is the price you have to pay for championing the Jonathan is Corrupt cause with no evidence but propaganda.Today, you are witnessing the real corruption! Good luck!”See Post: