The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against statements that might undermine peace in Bayelsa.APC stated this in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, in Abuja on Tuesday.Nabina alleged that a statement issued by Mr Godspower Keku, PDP Secretary in Bayelsa, on the Supreme Court ruling on the state governorship election was capable of causing anarchy in the state.“I read the unprovoked and unwarranted attacks by Godspower Keku on the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and the APC National leadership in which Sylva was particularly hurled several concocted and mischievous allegations.“As law abiding people, we have accepted the decision of the Supreme Court on Bayelsa Governorship poll in good faith.