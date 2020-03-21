



Kenneth Copeland, American televangelist and author, has called on Christians to ensure they keep paying their tithes and offerings even if they are laid off due to the coronavirus crisis.





The 83-year-old cleric, who runs Kenneth Copeland Ministries (KCM) based in a Texas, disclosed this while appearing on Victory Live TV show, a programme owned by him.





In a video clip making the rounds on social media, Copeland said regardless of fears of being laid off from work, Christians should still endeavour to pay their tithes, noting their jobs are not the source of their wealth but Jesus Christ.





The cleric also said Christians should bother less about being infected by COVID-19, claiming such fears make them susceptible to the virus.

“Fear of this coronavirus is faith in its ability to hurt you or kill you. The fear of ‘What are we gonna do? I’m getting laid off at work!,” he said in the video.

“Hey! Your job’s not your source. If it is, you’re in trouble. Jesus is your source! Whatever you do right now, don’t you stop tithing! Don’t you stop sowing offerings.”









“Well, they won’t let us go to church! Well, email it in, then! Text together. Something,” he added.





“But you get your tithe in that church if you have to go take it down there and drop it off… stick it under the door or something. You get that tithe in that church, you get that offering in that church, and then you go home and do what you’re supposed to do.”





Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), had recently suggested that coronavirus won’t come near those who serve God.





He also said government’s directive suspending activities of churches with large gatherings over the pandemic should not be an excuse to skip payment of tithes and offerings.Adeboye’s comment comes about the same time when Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International, had also said COVID-19 low spread in Africa is due to fasting and prayers.