Kenneth Copeland, American televangelist and author, has called on Christians to ensure they keep paying their tithes and offerings even if they are laid off due to the coronavirus crisis.
The 83-year-old cleric, who runs Kenneth Copeland Ministries (KCM) based in a Texas, disclosed this while appearing on Victory Live TV show, a programme owned by him.
In a video clip making the rounds on social media, Copeland said regardless of fears of being laid off from work, Christians should still endeavour to pay their tithes, noting their jobs are not the source of their wealth but Jesus Christ.
The cleric also said Christians should bother less about being infected by COVID-19, claiming such fears make them susceptible to the virus.
“Fear of this coronavirus is faith in its ability to hurt you or kill you. The fear of ‘What are we gonna do? I’m getting laid off at work!,” he said in the video.
Multi-millionaire televangelist Kenneth Copeland tells viewers that even if they lose their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak, they must continue giving to the church: "Whatever you do right now, don't you stop tithing!" pic.twitter.com/Xp154Fm1rn— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 19, 2020
“Hey! Your job’s not your source. If it is, you’re in trouble. Jesus is your source! Whatever you do right now, don’t you stop tithing! Don’t you stop sowing offerings.”
Yes evangelicals, Kenneth still wants your money so borrow it, put it on credit card or get a loan🙄— Hear Me Roar (@Stop_Trump20) March 19, 2020
"Televangelist Kenneth Copeland tells viewers that even if they lose their jobs cos of the coronavirus outbreak, they must continue giving to the church."pic.twitter.com/6Ex74GNH4z
“Well, they won’t let us go to church! Well, email it in, then! Text together. Something,” he added.
“But you get your tithe in that church if you have to go take it down there and drop it off… stick it under the door or something. You get that tithe in that church, you get that offering in that church, and then you go home and do what you’re supposed to do.”
Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), had recently suggested that coronavirus won’t come near those who serve God.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.