The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

There it is. I’ve been deathly afraid of this exact moment where Trump turns to racism and xenophobia and calls COVID-19 the “Chinese Virus.” We are in deep trouble as a nation now that President of the United States makes the conscious decision to go down this dark path of hate. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 16, 2020

Let’s remember. Coronavirus is not an Asian virus. It’s a human virus. We must elongate the epidemic curve for slow rise, slow fall. We must release all medical stockpiles. We must limit public gatherings of any sort, of any kid. Sooner we do this, sooner we conquer this disease — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) March 16, 2020

Calling it a “Chinese Virus” makes me incredibly sad. I’m a proud American (happen to be born in China), who is an American thru & thru. This global 🌎 virus knows no race, no creed, or ethnic origin. Let’s conquer #COVID19 together, not apart.🙏 https://t.co/Pzpvy3PAiD March 17, 2020

The Chinese virus! Using terms like that is just going to fuel racist attacks. pic.twitter.com/bbzwNcXeFb March 17, 2020

It’s not the CHINESE VIRUS you racist sack of dogshit; it’s THE TRUMP VIRUS. You were warned about this in 2017. What did you do? Disband the pandemic office in 2018; slash budgets for the CDC, NIH & HHS; turn down COVID-19 tests offered to us IN FEBRUARY. pic.twitter.com/DUR1Jl7CpU March 17, 2020

Trump had in a broadcast last week called the virus a foreign virus and merely stepped up his characterisation with the new label. The tweet enraged not just Chinese Twitterati, but fellow Americans. However, Trump also had supporters, who praised him for calling the virus what it is.Here are some of the reactions:The World Health Organisation on 11 February renamed coronavirus COVID-19.WHO announced the new name on its tweeter handle at @WHO that "we now have a name for 2019nCov disease."The new name is COVID-19.The CO stands for corona, the VI for virus and the D for disease."The UN health agency said it coined a name that does not refer to a geographical location, animals, an individual or a group of people.