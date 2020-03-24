Michael Collins Ajereh, a Nigerian record producer better as Don Jazzy, has aimed a dig at some Nigerian leaders over their inability to travel abroad for medical treatment as a result of the coronavirus crisis.





Several countries across the globe have restricted flights for visitors as part of measures aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus.





As of Tuesday, Nigeria has 42 confirmed cases of the killer virus — out of which two persons have recovered while one death was recorded.





This is believed to have taken a toll on most Nigerian leaders known for always traveling abroad whenever they fall ill.

In what appeared to be a mockery of such leaders, the 37-year-old singer said the present situation has forced everyone to make do with the available health facilities in the country.





“Build hospital build hospital you’ll not hear. Now you can not go abroad,” he wrote in mixture of pidgin and English on Twitter.