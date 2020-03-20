



Senator Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate in the Kogi West Senatorial election has said the cure to the deadly coronavirus is through repentance.





The lawmaker on his Twitter page, said the cure is not by wearing a nose mask or hand sanitiser, but to ‘return back to God.





He said the cure for Coronavirus was in the Bible verse, II Chronicles 7: 13-15.





Citing the verse, Melaye quoted the passage as saying: “When I shut up the heavens so that there is no rain or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people.

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.





“Now my eyes will be open and my ears attentive to the prayers offered in this place.” It added.





Meanwhile, Nigeria on Thursday recorded new cases in Lagos State, bringing the total number of coronavirus patients in Nigeria to twelve (12)





This has led to the shut down of schools, churches, and mosques in some parts of the country.



