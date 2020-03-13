



Muhammad Sanusi II, the deposed emir of Kano, is preparing to leave Awe, Nasarawa state, following a court order to release him.





Sanusi’s lawyers on Friday got a court injunction to release him from confinement in line with the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.





Sanusi’s luggage are currently being offloaded from the house to cars within the his exile home in Awe.





The official vehicle of Nasir el-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, is parked within the compound, ready to depart for Lafia.





Sanusi, who was deposed by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state on Monday, was banished to Loko town, Nasarawa state.





On Tuesday, he was airlifted from Loko to Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, from where he was driven to Awe local government area.