Describing as embarrassing the developer’s action of “willful damage” to the all-important bridge, the source said: “The estate at Ilubirin, as designed, is not meant to open to the expressway. The interchange at Dolphin is the legal access created for estates and other developments in that axis. And so it was quite alarming and embarrassing that a developer can choose to start damaging a major infrastructure like the 3rd mainland bridge just for his own selfish purpose.”