



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Monday, faulted the time during which the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, was deposed.





It, however, called for calm, saying the timing was a big political blunder coming when the society was wobbling under the siege of insecurity, especially in a state such as Kano.





The opposition party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja





Part of the statement reads, “The deposition of Emir Muhammad Sanusi II by the Kano state government, at the time that the nation is battling worsening insecurity challenges, shows the insensitivity and poor appraisal of core national stability issues by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.





“Without prejudice to the issues, the PDP described the timing of the action of the Kano state government, particularly as it relates to a very sensitive traditional institution like the Emir of Kano stool, is a big political blunder coming at a time our society is wobbling under the siege of insecurity, especially in a state such as Kano.





“The PDP however calls for calm and circumspection from all quarters, especially, given the security and political stability concerns in our nation”.