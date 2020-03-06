Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said Nigerians were currently going through pains, cautioning that the country needed to move in a different direction away from its present path.The minority leader spoke on Thursday night at the Government House in Port Harcourt during a condolence visit by the Senate Minority Caucus to the state governor, Nyesom Wike, over the passage of his uncle, the late Charles Wike.Abaribe said, “We understand the difficulty every Nigerian is feeling today. We understand the pains most Nigerians are going through today. We understand that those who came on the platform of change have ended up even being worse than those that they came to change.“The disappointment; the disillusionment that most Nigerians are feeling today is our responsibility to bring to the fore in our public debate.“We have been keeping up with our ideals. Democracy is difficult for some people to really fathom. I think that is why the government at the centre is finding it really difficult.“You cannot have democracy without having democrats. Only democrats can give you democracy. Autocrats can never give you democracy. What autocrats want at every time is to say that their word is the law.”