



Popular medial mogul, Dele Momodu, on Monday, paid a visit to the dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.





Sanusi, who was granted his freedom after an Abuja high court ruled in his favour, is now based in Lagos State.





Momodu on his visit, said the ex-Central Bank of Nigeria Governor is not bitter about his situation but was in high spirits.





The media Mogul revealed that Sanusi, henceforth plans to begin his intellectual and humanitarian pursuits.

Recall that governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, within 48hrs of Sanusi’s removal appointed him as the Chancellor, Kaduna State University (KASU) and Vice Chairman, Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, KADIPA.





On his Twitter page, Momodu wrote: “I spent some quality and illuminating time with the former Emir of Kano MUHAMMADU SANUSI II this evening.He was in high spirits and exhibited no bitterness whatsoever.





“He has chosen to keep himself busy with humanitarian and intellectual pursuits. I wish him well.”





Meanwhile, Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has disclosed that El-Rufai’s recent show of affection towards Sanusi during his banishment to Nasarawa State is a “strategy” for his 2023 presidential ambition.



