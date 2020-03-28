Self-proclaimed ‘koko’ master has opened up on the trauma of losing his son and only child back in 2018.
Recall that Daniel drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s Lagos home.
In a post shared on his Instagram page on Saturday morning, Dbanj said that for the first time in 21 months, which is the number of months that have gone by since losing Daniel, he slept in his room.
Read the post below
His revelation sparked various reactions from both celebrities and fans.
