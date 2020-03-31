#AdelekeDynasty pic.twitter.com/f1Qa6xGhVg Trust me, together we will beat this virus ! Thanks again for all the love y’all! The whole family still doing perfectly fine. You guys stay home and stay safe! ❤️ ya’ll! ❤️ you Papa ! #COVID19 March 31, 2020

The business mogul and philanthropist has joined other billionaires in the country to release funds to fight against the deadly coronavirus which continues to spread. The news was disclosed by Davido who took to his Instagram page to share details about the donation.According to the report, the Adeleke Dynasty would not only be giving out the sum of N500 million naira to the government but would be releasing bags of rice worth 250 million to the residents of Osun state. It was also stated that the rice would be distributed to all wards and religious parties in the state.The “Risky” singer whose fiancee, Chioma tested positive for the coronavirus also disclosed that he and his family are doing well. He wrote:See the post below: