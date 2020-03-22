The management of the corporation made this known in a press statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, on Saturday. It added that further information on the development will be made available in due time.The statement reads: “the board and management of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) have decided to stop all passengers’ trains operation as from Monday 23rd March,2020. This is in view of the report of the already known coronavirus (Covid 19) outbreak.“Further information on passengers’ trains services will be made available in due course to our esteemed passengers.”The federal government on Saturday, announced 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria.Mr Ehanire said “the three cases in the FCT are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada while the 7 (seven) new cases in Lagos are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba”.He said all 10 new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment.Mr Ehanire said the federal government remains committed to working with states to provide optimal care for all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.As of March 21, 22 cases have been confirmed, with two of the cases discharged. There has been no death from COVID-19 in Nigeria.So far, 19 cases were imported while three are contacts of people who came into the country. Nigeria is yet to report any local transmission.Nigeria, as of Friday had restricted travel from 15 countries with high coronavirus cases.The affected countries are; China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, United States of America, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria and Sweden.The travel restriction commenced on March 21.The travel restrictions are expected to limit the number of imported cases into the country.