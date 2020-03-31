It said a 100-bed capacity isolation centre has been provided as part of preparatory measures against COVID-19.Edo State Controller of Corrections, Joseph Usendiah, disclosed this on Tuesday in Benin, the state capital.Usendiah disclosed that the isolation centre was located at the Oko Correctional Centre in Benin.He said the measure was in compliance with the directive of the Controller General of Corrections, Ja’Afaru Ahmed that all commands put measures on ground to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among inmates.He said though no case of COVID-19 had been reported among either the staff or inmates in the command, the command had taken measures against the importation and probable spread of COVID-19 within its facilities.He said, “Towards achieving this, the medical team of the command has commenced the screening of both staff and inmates of the command.“We have also commenced implementing the suspension order of visits to inmates as directed by the Controller General of Corrections.“Similarly, we do not allow new inmates into our facilities with their initial clothings as we clean them thoroughly, disinfect them, clothe them and isolate them for some time before they join others.”