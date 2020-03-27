



South Africa on Thursday recorded its first two deaths from coronavirus.





The health minister, Zweli Mkhize made the announcement on Friday even as the country’s cases increased beyond 1000.





Mkhize confirmed that the two deaths occurred at different hospitals in Western Cape, South Africa.





“This morning, we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from Covid-19.

“The two deaths happened at the Western Cape. One at a private hospital and the other at a public hospital.





“We will give more details later on.





“As at Friday morning, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country had surpassed 1,000,” he said.





Meanwhile, Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday tested negative to Coronavirus after concerns of him having contact with infected individuals were raised.



