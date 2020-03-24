



Amid the continued spread of Coronavirus, some Nigerians have called for the shutting down of the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock.





The call was made in reaction to reports that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari tested positive for COVID-19.





Kyari had recently travelled to Germany where he met with officials of Siemens in Munich on the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.





According to the report, he returned exactly one week later on Saturday, March 14th, but did not show any symptoms.





Kyari’s test result reportedly necessitated the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, to conduct the same test on Buhari which turned out negative.





However, comments by some Nigerians have called for the shutting down of Aso Rock.





@DemolaRewaju: “Abba Kyari should be sacked. This is gross irresponsibility and negligence, exposing the President of the Federal Republic to a Virus after being exposed to it in 2 countries demands nothing short of immediate sack as CoS. But the question is: can Abba Kyari sack Abba Kyari?”





@DrOlufunmilayo: “Moh Atiku has tested positive. Bauchi State Governor waiting for his results. Abba Kyari said to be exposed. ALL these people have met with other govt officials in the last one week. Whoever has access to Aso Rock should let them know, when this shit hits, it will burn them too.”





@DrOlufunmilayo: “JUST IN: Abba Kyari has tested positive for Coronavirus according to This Day Newspaper. IF true, my personal advice: SHUT DOWN Aso Rock, FUMIGATE the whole building,





ISOLATE all members of the Presidency and federal executive council for 14 days. I’m only talking as a friend.”





@OgbeniDipo: “So Abba Kyari really exposed Buhari to danger. Why didn’t he self-isolate once he got back from Germany?”





@ose_anenih: “Abba Kyari should be taken to a quarantine centre and tested. He has endangered the President, the Federal Executive Cabinet, and the Governors, the Security Chiefs, and he remains a security risk until a negative #COVID19 test result is obtained. What is the NSA doing? Pouting facePouting facePouting face”





@IamShehu: “If Abba Kyari indeed is infected & took it to Aso rock & we know that the virus is most brutal to the elderly with weak immune systems & we know that 98% of our leaders are always flying out for medical checkups. Hmmm heavenly FATHER is that the plan? Thinking face #COVID19NIGERIA.





@DemolaRewaju: “Abba Kyari testing positive to Coronavirus after sitting in on meeting of the Coronavirus Taskforce tells you a lot about what that Taskforce is (not) doing. They knew he had gone to Germany and Egypt, yet nobody asked him to self-isolate? “Get professionals” – they said no.”





@ayemojubar: “If Abba Kyari is tested positive, Buhari is 99.9% positive.”





@adnanmoukhtar: The President and all those that have contact with Abba Kyari should submit themselves to NCDC for COVID-19 test.”





@obi_Nwosu: “Shutdown Aso Rock. Disinfect the entire building. Quarantine and isolate everyone in the building for a minimum of 14 days. This includes President Muhammadu Buhari, VP Yemi Osinbajo, COS Abba Kyari and other top ranking government officials.”





@woye1: “Abba Kyari was irresponsible guy. He should have isolated himself. Office stays, human beings will go and come. Where is the Minister of Power that was in his entourage? Even though the trip benefited Nigeria in terms of our power problem.”