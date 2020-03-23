



Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of hiding in Aso Rock, following the scourge of Coronavirus.





Omokri made the remark while lamenting Buhari’s refusal to address Nigerians over the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.





In a series of tweets, the former presidential aide insisted that there was a leadership vacuum in Nigeria.





He wrote: “General @MBuhari is currently the President of Nigeria. But who is Nigeria’s leader? Buhari is not leading. He is hiding.

“There is a leadership vacuum. Whoever gives Nigerians leadership during this #CoronaVirus pandemic will become more relevant than Buhari





”No national apparatus to test for the coronavirus. And yet, General Buhari has not addressed the nation. “I will lead from the front”-General Buhari, Feb 26, 2015.





“Instead, he is hiding in Aso Rock. Meanwhile, President Trump spends one hour every day briefing the American people on what his government is doing to stop the virus, and taking questions. All the leaders of G-7 nations are doing something similar. Does Nigeria have a government?”





Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country now stands at 36.







