The two Men of God had declared this special prayer program that will be broadcast LIVE on all LoveWorld TV networks, Ceflix, @PastorChrisLive super User handle on Kingschat, terrestrial TV stations, various Radio stations across the globe and also on various Internet and Social Media platforms.This is a timely instruction of the Holy Ghost poised to change the narrative and free the world from the devastating effects caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. These God’s generals will also be bringing a special message to the world during this program.To this end, Christians around the world, irrespective of denominations, are now preparing to take a stand in unity against the forces of darkness causing panic and perplexity in the world today, as they observe this Global Day of Prayer. This is a special call to prayer according to the inspiration of God’s Spirit.It is a faith response to restore hope amidst the growing fear and confusion expressed by different governments of the world in the wake of the Coronavirus epidemic. Through effective prayers, there is an assurance that the nations will be liberated from the siege of this pandemic.In the featured video, Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny unveil deep truths about the events being witnessed across the world today in relation to Bible prophecies. They emphasize the need for the body Christ to unite in prayers and put a stop to the devil’s schemes as the Church is the only hope for the world.Over Two billion people are expected to participate in the #GlobalDayofPrayer with Pastor Chris and Pastor Benny Hinn as the publicity for the programme has reached top gear. According to Pastor Chris, “Over 2 billion people have already indicated they will join what tonight may be the largest prayer meeting ever.”Some of the local Television Stations that will broadcast this global event live today from 7pm include Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), AIT, TVC, STV, SUPERSCREEN, MiTV, LTV, GALAXY TV, NTA2 Lagos, NTA10 Lagos, WAZOBIA TV, ITV, RSTV among others.It will be recalled that LoveWorld President Pastor Chris Oyakhilome on March 1, 2020, during his Monthly Global Service and Communion prayed for the entire world going through anxiety as a result of a global pestilence that has been raging since late last year.He prayed: “Father, in the name of Jesus Christ…thank you for your word that has been given to us. Lord you told us that in the last days, there will be perplexity of nations. Men’s heart failing them from fear because of the things they will see…because of the terrible experiences in the nations of the world,”“Right now Lord, many are afraid because of this deadly virus orchestrated by the devil, but you gave us power over every unclean spirits…to cast them out and cure diseases. In the name of our Lord Jesus, we come against the Corona virus from the very cause of it…from the very root of it. And we come against the devils, the demons that spearheaded this project.“You devils of sickness and disease…you evil spirit behind the Corona virus, it is said that your work started in China, but wherever you started from and whatever nations you have gone, we break your influence now in the name of Jesus and we command you to stop your operations and your maneuvers over the governments of the world.“In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, every demon of darkness that is involved in this wicked onslaught against the nations of the world. You devils of darkness that are responsible for destroying lives and economies of nations through fear of the Corona virus, we bind you; we break your influence in the name of Jesus.“We command you now to stop in your tracks in the name of Jesus Christ. Your works are now frustrated. We dispatch angels of God to go forth and cause the vaccines to be made available; to come into operation; solution to come to men in their various nations; the cure to be available and cheap by the wisdom of God, be released into the nations now. In the name of Jesus, there is an answer and there is cure right now in the name of Jesus Christ. And there will be no more fear of it by the power of the Holy Ghost in the name of Jesus Christ.”