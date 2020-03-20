



Pastor Kumuyi of Deeper Life Ministries, on Thursday night organized a ‘Power Night’ crusade despite instructions by the government to ban religious gatherings.





The Lagos government had on Wednesday placed a ban on all religious gatherings involving over 50 worshippers following the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 disease which has created tension in the country.





However, DLBC, held a vigil titled ‘Power Night’ in a 30,000 capacity hall in Gbagada area of Lagos state.





Pastor Kumuyi led the sermon while prophesying total recovery in the world.





Before the start of the program, a doctor was seen speaking on COVID-19 and precautions to take.





Ironically, one of the precautions by the doctor whose name was not revealed was keeping social distance.





Meanwhile, RCCG and the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, on Thursday cancelled its services and programs urging their members to obey constituted authorities as Nigeria battles spread of Coronavirus.





So far, Nigeria has recorded 12 positive cases after four were confirmed on Thursday.



