



A task force set up by the Ogun State Government, Sunday, went round the major cities to enforce the ban on mass gathering.





Gov Abiodun, as a preventive measure to stop the spread of Coronavirus, ordered that there should be no gathering with more than 50 persons at a time.





Today, some worship centres complied with the directive, while some disobeyed the directive.





In this video, the task force, comprising men of the Nigeria Police Force, were seen dispersing members from churches, while also arresting some pastors.

Watch the video below: