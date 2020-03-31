It was gathered that management of the NYSC made this known in a statement on Tuesday, stressing that Corps members would however be paid ‘allowee’ without recourse to the clearance, which was hitherto prerequisite for payments.According to the NYSC, in the statement, suspension of the monthly clearance is for two months.The statement reads: “The Management of the National Youth Service Corps hereby conveys to all Corps Members that the monthly clearance stands suspended for two months, in keeping with the rules of social distancing, as well as avoidance of crowd which are effective in stemming the spread of COVID-19.“In this connection, Corps Members are assured that the payment of their monthly stipends shall be effected without recourse to the clearance letters.“Area Directors, State/FCT Coordinators had since been notified of this directive and must ensure strict compliance.“Corps Members are once again admonished to ensure good personal hygiene, social distancing, avoidance of crowd, use of hand sanitizers and facial masks; and above all staying at home in order to guard against falling prey to the virus.“They are advised to always stay tuned to the NYSC traditional and social media platforms for information. With correct and responsible behaviour, we shall defeat the virus. Stay safe”.