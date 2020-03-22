



The National Association of Nigerian Prostitutes, NANP, has called on its members to suspend their bed-to-wealth business till further notice.





This follows the widespread cases of coronavirus in the country.





As at Sunday, March 22, over 20 cases have been recorded in Abuja, Oyo, Ekiti and Lagos.





President of the group, Tamar Tion, in a telephone chat with Daily Post on Sunday, urged members to desist from engaging in any s3xual intercourse for now until the virus is curtailed.





“We urge our members nationwide to take the precautionary measures seriously and avoid any s3xual activity till further notice.





“They should equally avoid going to nightclubs and other gatherings for their own good.





“They are advised to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after one had been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.





“If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands,” he said.



