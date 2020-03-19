



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday reacted to Senate’s call that President Muhammadu Buhari should “immediately” address Nigerians over the scourge of Coronavirus.





Following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, Buhari had failed to addressed Nigerians on the disease that has continued to spread.





But lawmakers had charged the president to give an update on what his government was doing to address the issue of Coronavirus.





However, Kanu claimed that Buhari would be unmasked as Jubril Al-Sudan if allowed to address a press conference on the scourge of Coronavirus.





In a statement he personally signed, the IPOB leader said Buhari has no interest in the disease infecting Nigerians.





Kanu said: “A country in the world where lawmakers beg a supposedly democratically elected president to address them in a time of unprecedented global pandemic.





“For starters and for the benefit of those intellectually challenged Nigerians:





“Nigeria is NOT a nation and can never be. What it is according to Chief Obafemi Awolowo, is a mere geopolitical expression created by a Scottish man and christened “Nigeria” by his English concubine, for purely British economic interest. Anybody referring to Nigeria as a nation cannot be regarded as an intelligent being.





“Jubril Al-Sudani masquerading as Buhari cannot address the hapless British experimental Guineapigs named ‘Nigerians’ because Abba Kyari and the rest of the cabal are afraid that he will be unmasked during cross-examination by journalists. He will be forced to stand for hours, up close and personal as other heads of state around, the world have done and continue to do, to answer searching questions about Covid-19. Jubril is a Sudanese citizen, he has no interest if Coronavirus kills all inhabitants of Nigeria. What Abba Kyari dictates is what he does.





“Sadly, Abba Kyari and his fellow handlers of the Zoo Republic will dare not hold an open press conference in the garden of their Aso Rock because that is tantamount to exposing their fake Buhari because they know the heat of the sun will inevitably melt Jubril’s makeup and a combination of close proximity of TV camera lens and questions from journalists will complete the process of unraveling the Fulani fraud of the century. Let them try and see. The world is waiting.”