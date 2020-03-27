Abayomi, at a briefing on Friday, said about 16 Nigerian students are currently at the Seme border where they have been stopped from entering Nigeria.“As we speak, 16 Nigerian students are trying to return to the country. We have sent a dispatch to bring them to one of our isolation centre.“We don’t have much details but the situation is under control. We will bring them to a facility to determine their risk level,” Abayomi said.