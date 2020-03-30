 COVID-19: Iyabo Ojo urges mothers to intensify prayers | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » COVID-19: Iyabo Ojo urges mothers to intensify prayers

10:01 AM 0
A+ A-

Popular actress, Iyabo Ojo has urged mothers to pray away the novel pandemic, coronavirus .

The single mother of two who was on Instagram live,  made the call to mothers to stand up and defend their respective families in prayer.

”Mothers, I beg us all over the world let us begin to praise & worship God more in this dark days,  most especially for our kids, let’s intercede on their behalf, let’s pray for ourselves, family, nation & the world @ large …. May God heal our land from #covid_19  we will never bury our children.

Recall that  President, Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday imposed 14-day curfew on Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with effect from 11pm on Monday.


The president, in a nationwide broadcast said the decision was taken based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

““In Nigeria’s fight against #COVID19, there is no such thing as an overreaction or an under reaction. It is all about the right reaction by the right agencies & trained experts.

“Accordingly, as a Government, we will continue to rely on guidance of our medical professionals and experts at the Ministry of Health @Fmohnigeria, NCDC and other relevant agencies through this difficult time”.




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top