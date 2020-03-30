The single mother of two who was on Instagram live, made the call to mothers to stand up and defend their respective families in prayer.”Mothers, I beg us all over the world let us begin to praise & worship God more in this dark days, most especially for our kids, let’s intercede on their behalf, let’s pray for ourselves, family, nation & the world @ large …. May God heal our land from #covid_19 we will never bury our children.Recall that President, Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday imposed 14-day curfew on Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with effect from 11pm on Monday.The president, in a nationwide broadcast said the decision was taken based on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.““In Nigeria’s fight against #COVID19, there is no such thing as an overreaction or an under reaction. It is all about the right reaction by the right agencies & trained experts.“Accordingly, as a Government, we will continue to rely on guidance of our medical professionals and experts at the Ministry of Health @Fmohnigeria, NCDC and other relevant agencies through this difficult time”.