Sanwo-Olu in a tweet on Monday wished the three governors speedy recovery after being hit by the coronavirus.According to him, the governors play a crucial role in the fight against COVID-19 in their respective states and the country.“I wish H.E Gov @elrufai, H.E Gov Bala Mohammed and H.E Gov @seyiamakinde who tested positive for #COVID19, a speedy and safe recovery.“As leaders and co-visionaries in building Nigeria, they play critical roles and we hope to continue to benefit from their insight and leadership,” he said.Governor Mohammed had on May 24 announced through his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).Gidado explained that the Bauchi governor was infected after having contact with the son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, confirmed to have also been hit by the virus.Four days after, Governor El-Rufai announced via his verified Twitter handle of testing positive for COVID-19.“Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the COVID-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive,” the governor said.Similarly, Governor Makinde announced on March 30 that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in self-isolation.“I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result,” he tweeted. “It is POSITIVE. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.”