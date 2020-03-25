The Federal Government on Tuesday ordered airlines and agencies at airports that are currently in operation to enforce the screening of all passengers who use facilities at the airports.According to the Federal Ministry of Aviation, the directive was issued to airline operators and agencies in order to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.The Director, Public Affairs, FMA, James Odaudu, told our correspondent that the government had not suspended the screening of passengers at any airport in Nigeria.“Rather than stopping it, we are forcing it,” he stated.The ministry further stated that all airline operators had been directed to deploy some additional measures in order to protect passengers and the general public against the further spread of Covid-19.It said, “All persons, without exception, entering any airport terminal (domestic and international) must undergo temperature check and hand cleaning with sanitisers.“All passengers, no matter their status, must undergo temperature check and hand sanitisation before being allowed to board any aircraft. All airplanes must be disinfected before boarding by passengers.”It said the directives had been conveyed to all airline operators by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, adding that the Federal Government would not take any disregard kindly.On the recent announcement of restriction of international flights into Nigeria as announced by NCAA, the ministry explained that flights considered essential for which permissions for landing may be sought and granted include aircraft in a state of emergency.It said such aircraft would have to do with flights and operations related to humanitarian services, medical and relief services.