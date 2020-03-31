The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who spoke during a live Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Tuesday, reiterated that the lockdown was for the benefit of the country and its citizens.Mustapha said, “The presidential task force has met with the security chiefs to smoothen rough edges of implementation within the first day of implementation and we are working on issuing an appropriate restriction protocol and exemption guidelines, which will guide the subsequent days of restrictions.“Initial feedback is that there is substantial compliance but, however, there are violations of those restrictions by citizens that we desire to protect. Let me emphasise that the decision to lock down is to prevent community spread which might be dangerous to manage.“It can only be done by Nigerians and for Nigerians. So, we use this medium to implore our people and plead with them to please respect and honour restrictions that have been imposed for the good of our people and nation.”